Beetle Coin 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $72,006.00 (BEET)

Beetle Coin (CURRENCY:BEET) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 12th. In the last week, Beetle Coin has traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar. Beetle Coin has a total market capitalization of $2.01 million and approximately $72,006.00 worth of Beetle Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beetle Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0102 or 0.00000090 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $24.68, $32.15, $33.94 and $20.33.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000723 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded down 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded up 39.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000232 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded up 42.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Wispr (WSP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000044 BTC.

About Beetle Coin

Beetle Coin (CRYPTO:BEET) is a coin. Beetle Coin’s total supply is 195,815,883 coins. Beetle Coin’s official website is beetlecoin.io. Beetle Coin’s official Twitter account is @beetlecoin.

Beetle Coin Coin Trading

Beetle Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $50.98, $32.15, $24.68, $5.60, $13.77, $51.55, $20.33, $33.94, $7.50, $10.39, $24.43 and $18.94. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beetle Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beetle Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beetle Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

