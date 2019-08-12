Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) PT Lowered to $201.00 at Morgan Stanley

Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $207.00 to $201.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 46.80% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Beigene from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Beigene in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $201.00 price target on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Beigene in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Beigene in a report on Friday, July 5th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Beigene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Beigene presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.28.

Shares of BGNE traded up $3.94 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $136.92. 1,445 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 200,444. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 7.47 and a current ratio of 7.52. Beigene has a 52-week low of $105.19 and a 52-week high of $182.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.73. The company has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.23 and a beta of 1.03.

Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.01) by $1.58. The company had revenue of $243.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.58 million. Beigene had a negative net margin of 153.32% and a negative return on equity of 37.25%. Beigene’s revenue for the quarter was up 360.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.92) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Beigene will post -12.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Howard Liang sold 23,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total value of $3,020,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,814,930.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Jane Huang sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.12, for a total transaction of $39,036.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 271,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,343,324.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,889 shares of company stock valued at $5,538,997 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beigene in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Beigene by 301.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Beigene by 131.8% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Beigene during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY purchased a new stake in Beigene during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $140,000.

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its commercial products include ABRAXANE, a chemotherapy product for the treatment of breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers; REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma in combination with dexamethasone; and VIDAZA, a pyrimidine nucleoside analog for the treatment of intermediate-2 and myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia with 20% to 30% blasts and multi-lineage dysplasia.

