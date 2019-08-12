Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Wirecard (ETR:WDI) a €210.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €210.00 ($244.19) price objective on Wirecard (ETR:WDI) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Baader Bank set a €230.00 ($267.44) price target on shares of Wirecard and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €240.00 ($279.07) price target on shares of Wirecard and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank set a €200.00 ($232.56) price target on shares of Wirecard and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group set a €160.00 ($186.05) price target on shares of Wirecard and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, HSBC set a €225.00 ($261.63) price target on shares of Wirecard and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €198.80 ($231.16).

Shares of WDI opened at €144.75 ($168.31) on Thursday. Wirecard has a 1-year low of €86.00 ($100.00) and a 1-year high of €199.00 ($231.40). The firm has a market capitalization of $17.89 billion and a PE ratio of 41.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is €149.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.33.

About Wirecard

Wirecard AG, a technology company, provides outsourcing and white label solutions for electronic payment transactions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Payment Processing & Risk Management, Acquiring & Issuing, and Call Center & Communication Services. The Payment Processing & Risk Management segment provides products and service for the acceptance or transactions, and the processing of electronic payments and associated processes.

