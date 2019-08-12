Berenberg Bank Boosts Ultra Electronics (LON:ULE) Price Target to GBX 2,200

Ultra Electronics (LON:ULE) had its price objective raised by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,750 ($22.87) to GBX 2,200 ($28.75) in a research report report published on Friday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

ULE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Numis Securities initiated coverage on Ultra Electronics in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. They set an add rating and a GBX 1,850 ($24.17) price target on the stock. Peel Hunt increased their price objective on Ultra Electronics from GBX 1,700 ($22.21) to GBX 2,050 ($26.79) and gave the company an add rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Ultra Electronics from GBX 1,900 ($24.83) to GBX 2,250 ($29.40) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Ultra Electronics in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued a hold rating and a GBX 1,775 ($23.19) price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Ultra Electronics from GBX 1,820 ($23.78) to GBX 2,200 ($28.75) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,879.63 ($24.56).

Shares of ULE traded up GBX 30 ($0.39) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 2,178 ($28.46). The company had a trading volume of 253,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,114. Ultra Electronics has a twelve month low of GBX 1,200 ($15.68) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,074 ($27.10). The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,783.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 49.95.

Ultra Electronics (LON:ULE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported GBX 52.50 ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 50 ($0.65) by GBX 2.50 ($0.03). On average, equities analysts predict that Ultra Electronics will post 12158.9997353 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of GBX 15 ($0.20) per share. This represents a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Ultra Electronics’s payout ratio is currently 1.19%.

About Ultra Electronics

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc, an electrical and electronics engineering company, provides various solutions and products in the defense and aerospace, security, transport, and energy markets. The company operates in three segments: Aerospace & Infrastructure, Communications & Security, and Maritime & Land.

