Berenberg Bank Reiterates $171.00 Price Target for Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS)

Berenberg Bank set a $171.00 price objective on Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) in a report issued on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. SunTrust Banks set a $135.00 target price on Fidelity National Information Servcs and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $340.00 to $370.00 in a report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $148.00 target price on Fidelity National Information Servcs and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $156.00.

Get Fidelity National Information Servcs alerts:

Shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs stock traded down $4.05 on Friday, reaching $132.45. 2,829,610 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,989,374. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Fidelity National Information Servcs has a twelve month low of $94.53 and a twelve month high of $137.24. The company has a market capitalization of $44.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.42.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 8.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Servcs will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s payout ratio is presently 26.77%.

In other news, Director Gary L. Lauer sold 9,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.77, for a total transaction of $1,355,120.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,528,173.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 1,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.55, for a total value of $151,962.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,025,743.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 3.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,752,780 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,912,641,000 after purchasing an additional 877,811 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 1.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,485,794 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $908,326,000 after purchasing an additional 126,241 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,520,153 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $462,775,000 after purchasing an additional 347,672 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 8.9% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,160,296 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $470,524,000 after purchasing an additional 341,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 4.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,814,840 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $431,458,000 after purchasing an additional 163,877 shares in the last quarter. 93.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fidelity National Information Servcs Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

Featured Article: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Servcs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Servcs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.