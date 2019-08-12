BidaskClub Lowers Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) to Hold

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ASPS. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a hold rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.00.

Shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions stock opened at $18.94 on Friday. Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a twelve month low of $18.31 and a twelve month high of $37.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.45. The firm has a market cap of $301.10 million, a PE ratio of -59.19 and a beta of 1.02.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.92). Altisource Portfolio Solutions had a negative return on equity of 3.95% and a negative net margin of 1.52%. The business had revenue of $196.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Altisource Portfolio Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Altisource Portfolio Solutions will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 274.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 115.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 5,831 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 20,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 3,298 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.81% of the company’s stock.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions Company Profile

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA operates as an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mortgage Market and Real Estate Market. The company offers property preservation and inspection, real estate brokerage and auction, title insurance and settlement, appraisal management, broker and non-broker valuation, foreclosure trustee, mortgage charge-off collection, residential and commercial loan disbursement processing, and residential and commercial construction inspection and risk mitigation services, as well as valuation data; residential and commercial loan servicing, vendor management, marketplace transaction and payment management, and default services technologies; and document management platform.

