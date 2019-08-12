Binance Coin (BNB) Market Capitalization Hits $4.70 Billion

Binance Coin (CURRENCY:BNB) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. Binance Coin has a total market capitalization of $4.70 billion and $279.64 million worth of Binance Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Binance Coin token can currently be bought for approximately $30.25 or 0.00264925 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including FCoin, Trade Satoshi, Binance and Gate.io. In the last seven days, Binance Coin has traded 8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Binance Coin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008749 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $142.60 or 0.01248947 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000661 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00020733 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.70 or 0.00093739 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000412 BTC.

V Systems (VSYS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001955 BTC.

Binance Coin Token Profile

Binance Coin launched on June 27th, 2017. Binance Coin’s total supply is 187,536,713 tokens and its circulating supply is 155,536,713 tokens. Binance Coin’s official website is www.binance.com. The Reddit community for Binance Coin is /r/binance. Binance Coin’s official Twitter account is @binance_2017.

Buying and Selling Binance Coin

Binance Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin, DDEX, Bancor Network, AirSwap, Binance, Trade Satoshi, Gate.io, IDEX, Exrates, HitBTC, LBank and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Binance Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Binance Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Binance Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Binance Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.