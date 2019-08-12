BIOFRONTERA AG/ADR (NASDAQ:BFRA) Shares Down 0.7%

BIOFRONTERA AG/ADR (NASDAQ:BFRA) dropped 0.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $14.38 and last traded at $14.38, approximately 5 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 301 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.48.

Separately, Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on shares of BIOFRONTERA AG/ADR from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

BIOFRONTERA AG/ADR (NASDAQ:BFRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. BIOFRONTERA AG/ADR had a negative return on equity of 95.81% and a negative net margin of 62.81%. The business had revenue of $7.73 million for the quarter.

BIOFRONTERA AG/ADR Company Profile (NASDAQ:BFRA)

Biofrontera AG, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions and diseases caused primarily by exposure to sunlight that result in sun damage to the skin. Its principal product is Ameluz, a prescription drug for the treatment of actinic keratosis.

