BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $73.96

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $73.96 and last traded at $74.11, with a volume of 657760 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $76.99.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BMRN shares. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, August 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $120.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.60.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 4.11 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The company has a market cap of $13.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -223.52 and a beta of 1.35.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $388.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.03 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 7.19% and a negative return on equity of 3.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total value of $304,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,216,727.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 3,197 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,643,507 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $139,844,000 after purchasing an additional 92,519 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth about $360,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 309,779 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,375,000 after purchasing an additional 21,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth about $250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

