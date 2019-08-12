Bitcoin Gold Trading 15.6% Lower This Week (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be purchased for $15.15 or 0.00133107 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including TDAX, Korbit, DSX and Sistemkoin. Bitcoin Gold has a market capitalization of $265.42 million and approximately $9.94 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded 15.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56.78 or 0.00498717 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00051195 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002764 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002479 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000472 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000207 BTC.

About Bitcoin Gold

Bitcoin Gold (CRYPTO:BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org. The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

Bitcoin Gold can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Altcoin Trader, Crex24, OKEx, Kucoin, Binance, BitMarket, QuadrigaCX, Gate.io, Korbit, Graviex, Ovis, Bleutrade, TDAX, Zebpay, Coinone, CEX.IO, Indodax, YoBit, Coinnest, Bithumb, Instant Bitex, Sistemkoin, SouthXchange, Exmo, BitFlip, Vebitcoin, Bit-Z, BitBay, Huobi, Bitfinex, Koineks, Braziliex, Bitsane, C2CX, Bitlish, Exrates, Trade Satoshi, HitBTC, Bitinka, Upbit, DSX and Negocie Coins. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

