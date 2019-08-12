BitCoin One Price Reaches $0.0008 (BTCONE)

BitCoin One (CURRENCY:BTCONE) traded down 12.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 12th. BitCoin One has a total market cap of $71,471.00 and $178.00 worth of BitCoin One was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BitCoin One has traded 26.7% lower against the US dollar. One BitCoin One token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.15 or 0.00264748 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008768 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $142.60 or 0.01252188 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000661 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00020821 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.68 or 0.00093777 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000420 BTC.

About BitCoin One

BitCoin One’s total supply is 116,793,197 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,392,405 tokens. BitCoin One’s official Twitter account is @THEBITCOINONE and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BitCoin One is www.bitcoinone.io.

BitCoin One Token Trading

BitCoin One can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoin One directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCoin One should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitCoin One using one of the exchanges listed above.

