Bitcoin Private Market Cap Hits $1.31 Million (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be bought for $0.28 or 0.00002428 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Nanex, Trade Satoshi, HitBTC and TradeOgre. Bitcoin Private has a market capitalization of $1.31 million and $3,592.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded down 15.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $57.14 or 0.00500230 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.19 or 0.00132994 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00051308 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003009 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000471 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000558 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Coin Profile

BTCP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 1st, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,757,042 coins and its circulating supply is 4,727,496 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

Bitcoin Private can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, Nanex, Altcoin Trader, Trade Satoshi, TOPBTC, TradeOgre, HitBTC and Sistemkoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Private using one of the exchanges listed above.

