Bitcoin Zero (BZX) Price Hits $0.0046 on Exchanges

Bitcoin Zero (CURRENCY:BZX) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. One Bitcoin Zero coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0046 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, Livecoin and Sistemkoin. During the last week, Bitcoin Zero has traded 21% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Zero has a market capitalization of $90,957.00 and $5,162.00 worth of Bitcoin Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitcoin Zero alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002629 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.24 or 0.00265933 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008786 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $142.19 or 0.01250336 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000660 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00020824 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.67 or 0.00093856 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000414 BTC.

Bitcoin Zero Profile

Bitcoin Zero’s total supply is 19,786,846 coins. Bitcoin Zero’s official website is www.bitcoinzerox.net. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Zero is /r/BitcoinZeroOfficial. Bitcoin Zero’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinZer0X.

Bitcoin Zero Coin Trading

Bitcoin Zero can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Sistemkoin and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Zero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Zero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Zero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.