BK CHINA LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:BACHY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $9.40

BK CHINA LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:BACHY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.40 and last traded at $9.43, with a volume of 4056 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.53.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.29. The company has a market cap of $111.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.02.

BK CHINA LTD/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BACHY)

Bank of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and related financial services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates in six segments: Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, Treasury Operations, Investment Banking, Insurance, and Other Operations.

