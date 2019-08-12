BK Technologies Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

BK Technologies Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,600 shares, a decrease of 34.6% from the June 30th total of 43,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.3 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

BK Technologies stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.03. 200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,325. BK Technologies has a 1-year low of $3.10 and a 1-year high of $4.82.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BK Technologies stock. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BK Technologies Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 28,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC owned 0.22% of BK Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

BK Technologies Company Profile

BK Technologies Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets wireless communications products in the United States and internationally. The company offers two-way land mobile radios, repeaters, base stations, and related components and subsystems under BK Technologies, BK Radio, and RELM brand names.

