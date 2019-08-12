BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd (CII) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on August 30th

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd (NYSE:CII) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.083 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.1% annually over the last three years.

Get BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd alerts:

CII stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $15.70. The stock had a trading volume of 4 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,909. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd has a 52 week low of $13.13 and a 52 week high of $17.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.93.

About BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.