BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund Inc Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:EGF)

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund Inc (NYSE:EGF) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.041 per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th.

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.1% per year over the last three years.

EGF stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $13.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,975. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.08. BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund has a 52-week low of $12.60 and a 52-week high of $13.64.

About BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in a portfolio of United States government and government agency securities, including the U.S.

