BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (BGT) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 14th

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.067 per share by the investment management company on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 0.8% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE BGT traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $12.41. 120 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,152. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.43. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has a twelve month low of $11.26 and a twelve month high of $13.27.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRoack Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock Financial Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe while focusing on the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

