BlackRock Global Energy & Resources Trus (BGR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on August 30th

BlackRock Global Energy & Resources Trus (NYSE:BGR) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.078 per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th.

BlackRock Global Energy & Resources Trus has decreased its dividend by an average of 14.6% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:BGR traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.55. 19,220 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118,842. BlackRock Global Energy & Resources Trus has a one year low of $9.87 and a one year high of $14.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.46.

BlackRock Global Energy & Resources Trus Company Profile

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe, with an emphasis on the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy and natural resources sectors.

