Blackrock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.20

Blackrock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th.

Blackrock Health Sciences Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 3.7% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE BME opened at $39.27 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.81. Blackrock Health Sciences Trust has a 52 week low of $32.00 and a 52 week high of $44.00.

In related news, Director Cynthia Egan acquired 3,737 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.92 per share, with a total value of $145,444.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

About Blackrock Health Sciences Trust

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the health sciences and related sectors, which include businesses involved in researching, developing, producing, distributing or delivering medical, dental, optical, pharmaceutical or biotechnology products, supplies, equipment, or services.

