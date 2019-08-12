BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Trust (BYM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on September 3rd

BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BYM) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.048 per share on Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th.

BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.6% per year over the last three years.

NYSE:BYM traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $14.21. 200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,963. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.91. BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $12.16 and a 12-month high of $14.27.

About BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Trust

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

