BlackRock LT Municipal Advantage Trust (BTA) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 14th

BlackRock LT Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.051 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th.

BlackRock LT Municipal Advantage Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 0.6% per year over the last three years.

Get BlackRock LT Municipal Advantage Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BTA traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $13.00. The stock had a trading volume of 6,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,857. BlackRock LT Municipal Advantage Trust has a 12-month low of $10.50 and a 12-month high of $13.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.61.

BlackRock LT Municipal Advantage Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It uses financial derivatives to invest in municipal obligations. The fund primarily invests in long-term municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years at the time of investment.

Further Reading: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock LT Municipal Advantage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock LT Municipal Advantage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.