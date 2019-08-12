BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:BLW)

BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.079 per share by the investment management company on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th.

BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.7% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE BLW traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $15.38. The company had a trading volume of 3,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,913. BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust has a 1-year low of $13.00 and a 1-year high of $15.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.16.

In other news, major shareholder Citigroup Inc sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100,000.00, for a total value of $180,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

About BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income securities of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in investment grade corporate bonds, mortgage-related securities, asset-backed securities, US Government and agency securities, and senior, secured floating rate loans.

