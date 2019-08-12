Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd Inc Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:MUI)

Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd Inc (NYSE:MUI) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.045 per share on Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th.

Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.4% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:MUI traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $14.47. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,383. Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd has a 12 month low of $12.30 and a 12 month high of $14.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.17.

About Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and with a duration of three to ten years at the time of investment.

