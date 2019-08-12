BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (BLE) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 14th

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.058 per share on Tuesday, September 3rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th.

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.3% annually over the last three years.

NYSEAMERICAN BLE traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $15.00. 8,208 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,005. BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II has a 12 month low of $12.34 and a 12 month high of $15.33.

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II Company Profile

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes (except that the interest may be subject to the federal alternative minimum tax).

