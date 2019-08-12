Blackrock MuniEnhanced Fund Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:MEN)

Blackrock MuniEnhanced Fund Inc. (NYSE:MEN) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.039 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th.

Blackrock MuniEnhanced Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.4% per year over the last three years.

MEN traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.35. 21,119 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,162. Blackrock MuniEnhanced Fund has a 12-month low of $9.63 and a 12-month high of $11.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.18.

About Blackrock MuniEnhanced Fund

BlackRock MuniEnhanced Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long-term municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes.

