Blackrock MuniHoldings Insured Fd Inc. (NYSE:MUS) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Blackrock MuniHoldings Insured Fd Inc. (NYSE:MUS) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.045 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th.

Blackrock MuniHoldings Insured Fd has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.7% per year over the last three years.

Blackrock MuniHoldings Insured Fd stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $12.75. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,568. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.45. Blackrock MuniHoldings Insured Fd has a twelve month low of $11.09 and a twelve month high of $12.79.

Blackrock MuniHoldings Insured Fd Company Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in portfolios of long-term, investment grade municipal obligations on which the interest is exempt from federal income taxes.

