BlackRock Science & Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) to Issue $0.15 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Science & Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th.

BlackRock Science & Technology Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 13.6% per year over the last three years.

BST traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $32.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,953. BlackRock Science & Technology Trust has a 12-month low of $23.92 and a 12-month high of $36.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.24.

BlackRock Science & Technology Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests directly and indirectly through derivative such as options in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the science and technology sector.

