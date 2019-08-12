Blackrock Strategic Municipal Trust Fund (NYSE:BSD) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Blackrock Strategic Municipal Trust Fund (NYSE:BSD) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th.

Blackrock Strategic Municipal Trust Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.6% per year over the last three years.

NYSE BSD traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $14.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,397. Blackrock Strategic Municipal Trust Fund has a 52 week low of $11.58 and a 52 week high of $14.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.18.

Blackrock Strategic Municipal Trust Fund Company Profile

BlackRock Strategic Municipal Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade quality municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes.

