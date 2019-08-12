BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) PT Set at $16.00 by Oppenheimer

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) has been given a $16.00 price objective by investment analysts at Oppenheimer in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the investment management company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.78% from the stock’s previous close. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for BlackRock TCP Capital’s Q3 2019 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.58 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on TCPC. TheStreet raised BlackRock TCP Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. ValuEngine downgraded BlackRock TCP Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. National Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BlackRock TCP Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded BlackRock TCP Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. BlackRock TCP Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.30.

Shares of TCPC stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.47. 551,650 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 244,423. The firm has a market cap of $792.81 million, a P/E ratio of 8.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.15. BlackRock TCP Capital has a 1 year low of $12.52 and a 1 year high of $14.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.75.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The investment management company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $48.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.17 million. BlackRock TCP Capital had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 14.19%. Sell-side analysts forecast that BlackRock TCP Capital will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 405,430 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,287,000 after purchasing an additional 33,119 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $240,000. Spectrum Management Group Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $142,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in BlackRock TCP Capital by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 855,825 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $12,135,000 after acquiring an additional 39,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC grew its position in BlackRock TCP Capital by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 14,049 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,356 shares during the last quarter. 42.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It seeks to invest in the United States.

