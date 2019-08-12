Blackrock Virginia Municipal Plans Dividend of $0.05 (NYSEAMERICAN:BHV)

Blackrock Virginia Municipal (NYSEAMERICAN:BHV) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.045 per share on Tuesday, September 3rd. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th.

Blackrock Virginia Municipal has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.0% annually over the last three years.

Shares of BHV remained flat at $$16.54 during trading hours on Monday. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,732. Blackrock Virginia Municipal has a 1 year low of $13.53 and a 1 year high of $20.25.

Blackrock Virginia Municipal Company Profile

There is no company description available for BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust.

