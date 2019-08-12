Blakecoin Price Hits $0.0016 on Top Exchanges (BLC)

Blakecoin (CURRENCY:BLC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. Blakecoin has a total market cap of $36,734.00 and approximately $47.00 worth of Blakecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Blakecoin has traded down 11.3% against the dollar. One Blakecoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and C-Patex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11,384.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $212.03 or 0.01862109 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $330.60 or 0.02903451 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $86.88 or 0.00763016 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $91.02 or 0.00799413 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00011091 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00051151 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57.67 or 0.00506490 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.14 or 0.00132976 BTC.

Blakecoin Coin Profile

Blakecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Blake-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 7th, 2013. Blakecoin’s total supply is 23,041,056 coins. Blakecoin’s official website is www.blakecoin.org. Blakecoin’s official Twitter account is @BlakeCoin.

Blakecoin Coin Trading

Blakecoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and C-Patex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blakecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blakecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blakecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

