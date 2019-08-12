BlockCAT Reaches Market Capitalization of $31,054.00 (CAT)

BlockCAT (CURRENCY:CAT) traded 67.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. BlockCAT has a total market capitalization of $31,054.00 and approximately $32.00 worth of BlockCAT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BlockCAT has traded 60.9% lower against the dollar. One BlockCAT token can now be bought for about $0.0042 or 0.00000037 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Radar Relay and Cryptopia.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.25 or 0.00264925 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008749 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $142.60 or 0.01248947 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000661 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00020733 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.70 or 0.00093739 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000412 BTC.

About BlockCAT

BlockCAT’s genesis date was July 5th, 2017. BlockCAT’s total supply is 9,200,151 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,360,121 tokens. BlockCAT’s official website is blockcat.io. The official message board for BlockCAT is medium.com/blockcat. BlockCAT’s official Twitter account is @blockcatio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BlockCAT is /r/blockcat and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling BlockCAT

BlockCAT can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Radar Relay and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlockCAT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlockCAT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BlockCAT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

