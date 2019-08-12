Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd (NYSE:BCRH) Short Interest Update

Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd (NYSE:BCRH) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 44,900 shares, a growth of 280.5% from the June 30th total of 11,800 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 18,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCRH. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blue Capital Reinsurance by 115.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 283,415 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 151,830 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blue Capital Reinsurance in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $180,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Blue Capital Reinsurance by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 221,848 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 7,664 shares during the last quarter. 41.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Blue Capital Reinsurance alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on BCRH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Blue Capital Reinsurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. ValuEngine raised Blue Capital Reinsurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

NYSE:BCRH traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $8.22. 15,846 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,559. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.96. Blue Capital Reinsurance has a 52 week low of $5.30 and a 52 week high of $10.65. The firm has a market cap of $72.48 million, a PE ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 0.70.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. Blue Capital Reinsurance’s dividend payout ratio is presently -18.35%.

About Blue Capital Reinsurance

Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides collateralized reinsurance in the property catastrophe market in the United States and internationally. It also invests in various insurance-linked securities. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

Further Reading: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Capital Reinsurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Capital Reinsurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.