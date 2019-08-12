Bluefield Solar Income Fund (LON:BSIF) Shares Down 0.3%

Bluefield Solar Income Fund Ltd (LON:BSIF)’s stock price fell 0.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 130.56 ($1.71) and last traded at GBX 130.56 ($1.71), 151,799 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 50% from the average session volume of 305,073 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 131 ($1.71).

The company has a market capitalization of $484.55 million and a PE ratio of 13.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 133.99.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a GBX 1.90 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.39%. Bluefield Solar Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.84%.

Bluefield Solar Income Fund Company Profile (LON:BSIF)

Bluefield Solar Income Fund Ltd. is a close ended balanced mutual fund launched by Numis Securities Limited. The fund is managed by Bluefield Partners LLP. It invests the United Kingdom. The fund primarily invests in large-scale, long-life solar photovoltaic energy infrastructure assets with a focus on utility-scale assets and portfolios on greenfield, industrial and commercial sites through equity and/or debt instruments.

