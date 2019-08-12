BMO Capital Markets Raises NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) Price Target to $68.00

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) had its price target hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $54.00 to $68.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the medical device company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on NUVA. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a hold rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NuVasive from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of NuVasive from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $72.00 price objective on shares of NuVasive and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $66.14.

Shares of NASDAQ NUVA traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $66.47. 39,350 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 464,110. NuVasive has a 52 week low of $43.51 and a 52 week high of $72.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 29.81, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.35.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical device company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $292.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.59 million. NuVasive had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 15.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that NuVasive will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NUVA. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of NuVasive by 35.1% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 678 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NuVasive during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NuVasive during the second quarter valued at about $87,000. Knott David M purchased a new position in shares of NuVasive during the first quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of NuVasive by 251.2% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,002 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares during the period.

About NuVasive

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally disruptive surgical products and procedurally integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal products include Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

