Boc Hong Kong (OTCMKTS:BHKLY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $66.25

Boc Hong Kong (Holdings) Ltd (OTCMKTS:BHKLY)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $66.25 and last traded at $66.25, with a volume of 970 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $69.04.

Separately, Citigroup lowered shares of Boc Hong Kong from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

About Boc Hong Kong (OTCMKTS:BHKLY)

BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited, an investment holding company, provides banking and related financial services to corporate and individual customers in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury, and Insurance. The company offers savings, current, and time deposit accounts; mortgage plans; overdrafts; personal loans; personal life, medical and accident, travel and leisure, business protection, home, domestic helper, motor, and golfer insurance products; wealth management services; and Internet, phone, and mobile banking services.

