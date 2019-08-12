Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Lee Danner & Bass Inc.

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lowered its position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,834 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 31 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,851 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Cardan Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,607 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 7,096 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Apriem Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 2,459 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 627 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

NYSE:BA traded down $2.99 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $334.56. The company had a trading volume of 86,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,053,301. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $356.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.98. Boeing Co has a 1 year low of $292.47 and a 1 year high of $446.01. The company has a market capitalization of $189.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.27.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The aircraft producer reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $1.07. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 632.24% and a net margin of 5.42%. The company had revenue of $15.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Boeing Co will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a $2.055 dividend. This represents a $8.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.34%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BA. Bank of America set a $420.00 target price on Boeing and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Cowen set a $460.00 target price on Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $480.00 target price (down from $500.00) on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. TheStreet lowered Boeing from an “a+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $500.00 target price on Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $403.10.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

See Also: Cryptocurrencies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.