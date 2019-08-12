Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Weatherly Asset Management L. P.

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. decreased its position in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,055 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. Boeing accounts for approximately 1.2% of Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $5,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 554.5% during the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 128.1% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 73 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Guidant Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 68.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BA. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Wolfe Research cut Boeing from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $404.00 to $393.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $480.00 price objective (down from $500.00) on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup set a $430.00 price objective on Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $403.10.

Shares of Boeing stock traded down $4.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $333.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,410,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,053,301. Boeing Co has a twelve month low of $292.47 and a twelve month high of $446.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $356.53. The company has a market cap of $189.27 billion, a PE ratio of 20.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.98, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The aircraft producer reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $1.07. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 632.24% and a net margin of 5.42%. The business had revenue of $15.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Boeing Co will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $2.055 dividend. This represents a $8.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.34%.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

