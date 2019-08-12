Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) Given a $24.00 Price Target by SunTrust Banks Analysts

SunTrust Banks set a $24.00 target price on Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) in a research note published on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Imperial Capital reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $30.00 price objective (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Capital One Financial raised shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.00.

BCEI traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.35. 185,127 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 188,893. The stock has a market capitalization of $454.36 million, a P/E ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Bonanza Creek Energy has a one year low of $17.64 and a one year high of $34.17.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 228,709 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,727,000 after buying an additional 1,858 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 151,778 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,137,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 75,828 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after buying an additional 12,180 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its holdings in Bonanza Creek Energy by 358.0% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 7,419 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 5,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new stake in Bonanza Creek Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $517,000.

Bonanza Creek Energy Company Profile

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, focuses on the extraction of onshore oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. The company's primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2018, it had proved reserves of 116.8 million barrel of oil equivalent.

