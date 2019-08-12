Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) PT Set at $39.00 by DA Davidson

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) has been assigned a $39.00 price target by research analysts at DA Davidson in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock. DA Davidson’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 6.27% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bottomline Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of Bottomline Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Bottomline Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.50 price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Bottomline Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.56.

EPAY traded down $1.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.61. The company had a trading volume of 186,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,043. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.90 and a beta of 0.96. Bottomline Technologies has a one year low of $39.49 and a one year high of $74.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $108.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.17 million. Bottomline Technologies had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 6.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bottomline Technologies news, Director Jennifer M. Gray sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.97, for a total transaction of $89,940.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,820. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Norman J. Deluca sold 9,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.22, for a total transaction of $428,958.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,638 shares in the company, valued at $2,491,114.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,314 shares of company stock worth $2,234,271 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,803,198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $290,682,000 after purchasing an additional 91,051 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bottomline Technologies by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,975,952 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,416,000 after buying an additional 62,516 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Bottomline Technologies by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,136,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,936,000 after buying an additional 412,855 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Bottomline Technologies by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 839,382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,045,000 after buying an additional 5,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Bottomline Technologies by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 740,228 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,079,000 after buying an additional 23,605 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides software as a service based solutions. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Transactional Documents, and Other. The company's products and services include Paymode-X, a cloud-based payment network, which allows businesses to transition to electronic integrated payables; and cloud-based financial messaging solutions that enable banks and corporations to exchange financial information, such as payment instructions, cash reporting, and other messages to facilitate transaction settlement.

