BRAINSWAY LTD/S (NASDAQ:BWAY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

BRAINSWAY LTD/S (NASDAQ:BWAY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BrainsWay Ltd. is a commercial stage medical device company. It is focused on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products using the Company’s proprietary Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation technology for the treatment of major depressive disorder and obsessive-compulsive disorder. BrainsWay Ltd. is based in Jerusalem, Israel. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BWAY. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on BRAINSWAY LTD/S in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on BRAINSWAY LTD/S in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Raymond James began coverage on BRAINSWAY LTD/S in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on BRAINSWAY LTD/S in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, CIBC began coverage on BRAINSWAY LTD/S in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.80.

Shares of BWAY stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $9.31. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,461. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.19. BRAINSWAY LTD/S has a 12 month low of $8.00 and a 12 month high of $12.39.

BRAINSWAY LTD/S (NASDAQ:BWAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.00 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BRAINSWAY LTD/S will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BRAINSWAY LTD/S stock. Delek Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of BRAINSWAY LTD/S (NASDAQ:BWAY) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 310,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,176,000. Delek Group Ltd. owned approximately 2.87% of BRAINSWAY LTD/S as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brainsway Ltd. engages in the development and provision of technology solutions for non-invasive treatment of brain disorders in Israel and internationally. It offers deep transcranial magnetic stimulation systems for treating various conditions, including autism, Alzheimer's disease, bipolar disorders, chronic pains, depressive disorders, Parkinson's diseases, schizophrenia, smoking cessation, post-traumatic stress disorders, multiple sclerosis, obsessive compulsive disorders, and stroke rehabilitation.

