Brandon O’brien Sells 1,000 Shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Stock

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) CFO Brandon O’brien sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total transaction of $87,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,212.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Brandon O’brien also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 7th, Brandon O’brien sold 1,719 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.30, for a total transaction of $134,597.70.

On Tuesday, June 4th, Brandon O’brien sold 2,015 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.43, for a total transaction of $149,976.45.

CRVL stock traded down $1.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $86.15. The stock had a trading volume of 69,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,505. CorVel Co. has a one year low of $52.30 and a one year high of $93.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $88.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.31 and a beta of 0.72.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CorVel had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The business had revenue of $150.14 million during the quarter.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of CorVel from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in CorVel in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in CorVel in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in CorVel by 50.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 682 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its stake in CorVel by 74.3% in the first quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 697 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in CorVel in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. 46.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CorVel Company Profile

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies seeking to control costs and promote positive outcomes. It applies technology, intelligence, and a human touch to the risk management process that enables its clients to intervene early and connected to the critical intelligence they need to proactively manage risk.

