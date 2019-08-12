Breedon Group (LON:BREE) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Breedon Group PLC (LON:BREE) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $62.50. Breedon Group shares last traded at $62.70, with a volume of 690,625 shares trading hands.

BREE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on Breedon Group from GBX 75 ($0.98) to GBX 70 ($0.91) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Breedon Group in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating on shares of Breedon Group in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 85 ($1.11) price target on shares of Breedon Group in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Breedon Group in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Breedon Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 84 ($1.10).

The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion and a PE ratio of 14.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.56, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 61.59.

Breedon Group Company Profile (LON:BREE)

Breedon Group plc, formerly Breedon Aggregates Limited, is an independent construction materials company. The Company’s operations include a cement plant, two cementitious import terminals, approximately 60 quarries, over 30 asphalt plants, over 200 ready-mixed concrete plants and three concrete products plants.

