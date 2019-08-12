Brenntag (FRA:BNR) Given a €60.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Brenntag (FRA:BNR) has been given a €60.00 ($69.77) price target by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 42.08% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BNR. Jefferies Financial Group set a €49.00 ($56.98) target price on Brenntag and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank set a €52.00 ($60.47) target price on Brenntag and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €50.00 ($58.14) target price on Brenntag and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group set a €52.50 ($61.05) target price on Brenntag and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €50.00 ($58.14) target price on Brenntag and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €52.71 ($61.29).

Shares of BNR traded down €0.39 ($0.45) on Monday, hitting €42.23 ($49.10). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,666 shares. Brenntag has a fifty-two week low of €43.06 ($50.07) and a fifty-two week high of €56.25 ($65.41). The business has a 50 day moving average price of €43.76.

Brenntag Company Profile

Brenntag AG, a chemical distribution company, purchases and supplies industrial and specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company also provides value added services. It serves customers in various end-market industries, such as adhesives, paints, oil and gas, food, water treatment, personal care, and pharmaceuticals.

