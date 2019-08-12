Brickblock Hits Market Cap of $1.64 Million (BBK)

Brickblock (CURRENCY:BBK) traded 9.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 12th. One Brickblock token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0219 or 0.00000192 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, IDEX and BitMart. Over the last seven days, Brickblock has traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. Brickblock has a market cap of $1.64 million and $13,522.00 worth of Brickblock was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00029184 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002607 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.10 or 0.00141590 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 50.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0960 or 0.00000843 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004388 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003518 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000427 BTC.

BOMB (BOMB) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00031867 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000475 BTC.

About Brickblock

BBK is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 5th, 2018. Brickblock’s total supply is 265,000,143 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,131,283 tokens. Brickblock’s official message board is blog.brickblock.io. The official website for Brickblock is www.brickblock.io. Brickblock’s official Twitter account is @brickblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Brickblock is /r/BrickBlock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Brickblock

Brickblock can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, BitMart and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Brickblock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Brickblock should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Brickblock using one of the exchanges listed above.

