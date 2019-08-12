BroadVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:BVSN) Short Interest Update

BroadVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:BVSN) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, an increase of 39.8% from the June 30th total of 8,300 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 12,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of BroadVision from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th.

NASDAQ BVSN traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $1.43. 13 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,740. BroadVision has a one year low of $0.74 and a one year high of $2.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.39.

BroadVision (NASDAQ:BVSN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. BroadVision had a negative net margin of 108.66% and a negative return on equity of 147.26%. The company had revenue of $1.07 million for the quarter.

About BroadVision

BroadVision, Inc develops, markets, and supports enterprise portal applications that enable companies to unify their e-business infrastructure and conduct interactions and transactions with employees, partners, and customers through a personalized self-service model. The company offers business agility suite, a portal that provides personalized views of information and processes; commerce agility suite, an e-commerce system for transacting business on the Web; Clearvale, an enterprise social network solution; Clear, a human resources management system; QuickSilver, a publishing system for large and complex documents; and Vmoso, a cloud application for conducting virtual enterprise communications, mobile workgroup collaborations, and social business engagements.

