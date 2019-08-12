Brokerages Anticipate Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $18.27 Million

Brokerages expect Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) to post sales of $18.27 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Central Valley Community Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $18.60 million and the lowest is $17.90 million. Central Valley Community Bancorp posted sales of $18.37 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Central Valley Community Bancorp will report full-year sales of $74.20 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $71.80 million to $76.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $74.50 million, with estimates ranging from $72.60 million to $75.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Central Valley Community Bancorp.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.08. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The firm had revenue of $20.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.33 million.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CVCY. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

CVCY traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $20.35. 11,334 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,038. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a one year low of $15.66 and a one year high of $21.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.20 million, a P/E ratio of 13.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 553.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY bought a new position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 3,079 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.93% of the company’s stock.

About Central Valley Community Bancorp

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts deposit products, such as savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and non-interest bearing demand deposits.

