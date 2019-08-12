Brokerages Anticipate Cray Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAY) to Post -$0.47 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Cray Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAY) will announce earnings of ($0.47) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Cray’s earnings. Cray also posted earnings per share of ($0.47) in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cray will report full year earnings of ($1.91) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.44) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cray.

Get Cray alerts:

Cray (NASDAQ:CRAY) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.12). Cray had a negative net margin of 27.17% and a negative return on equity of 26.31%. The business had revenue of $68.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.15 million.

Several research firms have weighed in on CRAY. BidaskClub raised Cray from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Cray from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet cut Cray from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum cut Cray from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

In other news, CFO Brian C. Henry sold 3,591 shares of Cray stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $107,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,008,650. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Brian C. Henry sold 52,409 shares of Cray stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.66, for a total value of $1,659,268.94. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 31,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $996,498.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 92,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,809,919. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Cray by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cray by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 13,132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Cray by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,239 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Cray by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 29,155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Cray by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 63,882 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CRAY traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $34.60. 240,026 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 414,985. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 2.89. Cray has a 1 year low of $18.76 and a 1 year high of $36.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.37 and a beta of 0.84.

Cray Company Profile

Cray Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services computing products for high-performance computing, data analytics, and AI markets. It operates through Supercomputing, Storage and Data Management, Maintenance and Support, and Engineering Services and Other segments.

Recommended Story: How to track put option volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cray (CRAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.