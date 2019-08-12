Brokerages Anticipate First Financial Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FFIN) Will Post Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Brokerages predict that First Financial Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FFIN) will announce earnings of $0.31 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for First Financial Bankshares’ earnings. First Financial Bankshares posted earnings per share of $0.30 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th.

On average, analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares will report full-year earnings of $1.20 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.21. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.32. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for First Financial Bankshares.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $101.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.90 million. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 38.62% and a return on equity of 14.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FFIN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $27.00 price objective on shares of First Financial Bankshares and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. First Financial Bankshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.25.

In related news, Director Johnny Trotter acquired 2,000 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $60.67 per share, with a total value of $121,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 405,913 shares in the company, valued at $24,626,741.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 2,963 shares of company stock worth $158,460. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 113.6% during the 2nd quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 12,658 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 6,731 shares during the period. Pennsylvania Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the first quarter worth about $327,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 127.0% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 5,706 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 212.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 76,010 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,384,000 after acquiring an additional 51,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the second quarter worth about $6,333,000. 55.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Financial Bankshares stock traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $30.98. 237,694 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 726,106. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.42 and a beta of 1.14. First Financial Bankshares has a 52-week low of $26.73 and a 52-week high of $33.43.

About First Financial Bankshares

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services primarily in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

